A man from Licking was arrested early Sunday night on a several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

James L. Hawkins, 44, was wanted on two felony Texas County warrants for driving while revoked and passing a bad check, felony Wright County warrant for failure to appear – passing bad check, misdemeanor Phelps County warrant for failing to appear – bad checks, misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrant for dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was taken to the Shannon County Jail and held without bond.