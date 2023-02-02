A Hartville accused of placing a camera in a woman’s bathroom at a Cabool convenience store is free on bond, according to court records.

Patrick Pitcher, who was 31 at the time of his arrest, was released Jan. 24 on $750,000 surety bond.

Pitcher was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and invasion of privacy – victim less than 18 years of age.

According to a report, a Cabool officer was dispatched Jan. 3 to Casey’s General Store East in Cabool regarding a report of a camera in the vent of the women’s restroom. The officer made contact with the store manager, and a camera was subsequently found inside the vent.

Analysis of the camera’s SD card by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s division of drug and crime control revealed it contained 154 videos of people using the restroom. One of the videos reportedly showed Pitcher himself adjusting the camera angle using an application on his phone.

During the arrest process, a search of Pitcher’s vehicle was conducted and illegal prescription drugs and a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol were found.

The Cabool Police Department investigated the discovery of the camera.

A trial setting is planned for Thursday, Feb. 2, in Texas County Circuit Court.