A man from Licking was struck and killed by a truck early Monday just east of his hometown on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Allen J. Long, 56, was walking in the roadway at about 6:05 a.m. when he was struck by a westbound 2021 Peterbilt driven by Dallas T. Southards, 48, of Salem, troopers said. Long was pronounced deceased at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater at 6:26 a.m. Next of kin were notified. Several troopers were on the scene.

It is the first fatality of the year in Troop G.