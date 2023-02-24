An area man faces several charges – including a pair of felonies – after a Licking Police Department investigation of a strange incident that took place Wednesday night.

Austin T. Baylor, 20, of the 10,000 block of Washington Road in Duke, is charged with felonies of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and third-degree assault – special victim, along with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree sexual misconduct.

A Licking officer reported being dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. regarding a naked man lying on Highway 32 just east of U.S. 63. Upon arrival, the officer observed Baylor lying naked in the roadway next to a white Chevrolet pickup.

The officer reported that Baylor’s body was rigid, and that he was growling, sweating profusely, had involuntary jerking muscle spasms, and refused to follow lawful commands given by the officer and other Licking officers at the scene.

After securing Baylor in his patrol vehicle, the officer reportedly asked what he had taken, and he said, “meth and bong water.”

Due to Baylor’s extremely impaired condition, EMS was contacted and he was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The officer reported that two people at the scene said their vehicle was struck twice in the rear by Baylor while traveling southbound on U.S. 63. They said Baylor didn’t stop after the impacts, and attempted to flee the area, turning east onto Highway 32 before stopping.

The officer reported that the pair said that when Baylor got out of his truck, they noticed he wasn’t dressed. They said when they approached Baylor, he punched one of them in the head, according to a report.

The officer reported that the truck Baylor was driving was owned by a woman who said he taken it from her without permission earlier that evening in Phelps County. During a search of the vehicle, a metal smoking device and digital scales were reportedly found.

Baylor was eventually taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $400,000.