Margie Lee Ijames, age 90, of Piedmont, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Clark’s Mountain Nursing Center in Piedmont, Mo. She was born June 26, 1932, in Silva, Mo., the daughter of R.L. “Buck” Garren and Thelma (Bell) Garren. Margie was raised in Piedmont and was married to L. C. “Sam” Ijames in 1949. He passed away Nov. 7, 2008. She was a homemaker and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Piedmont.

Preceding her in death are her parents, “Buck” and Thelma Garren, her husband, L.C. “Sam” Ijames; and a young brother, Billy Garren.

Survivors include three children, Beth Burch and her husband Butch, of Piedmont, Mo., Mike Ijames and his wife Michele, of Republic, Mo., Jeff Ijames and his wife Kristy, of Mountain Grove, Mo., and her twin sister, Mary Bone, of Piedmont, Mo.

Also surviving are five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held at noon Friday at the Morrison Funeral Chapel in Piedmont. Memorial services will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held at a later date in Masonic Cemetery in Piedmont. Memorials have been requested to the Piedmont Public Library. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonfuneral.com

