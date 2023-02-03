Mary Kay “Kay” Mosley, 66, was born on Dec. 3, 1956, to Roy and Doris (Moore) Hartman. She passed away on Jan. 31, 2023 at home in Success, Mo.

Mrs. Mosley is survived by her husband of 37 years, Vernon Mosley; children Roy Reynolds, Matilda Reynolds, Kenneth Reynolds; brother, Ike Hartman; sisters, Janie Lee Evans and Shellie Gotherman; and multiple grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Doris; and infant son, “Little Elmo” Reynolds.

Through the years she enjoyed fishing, camping, horseback riding and cooking. Her love for her family, children and grandchildren knew no bounds.

A visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A funeral service is 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.