The brackets are set for next week’s Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 10 boys and girls basketball tournaments.

In the 6-team girls tournament at Mansfield, Houston is seeded sixth and will face No. 3 Thayer in a first round game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 21). The winner will take on No. 2 Licking in a semifinal contest at 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 23).

The other first round matchup features fourth-seeded Liberty against No. 5 Seymour, with the winner facing No. 1 Mansfield in the semifinals.

In the 7-team boys tournament at Houston, the host Tigers are seeded seventh and will play No. 2 Thayer in a first round game at 6:30 p.m. Monday (Feb. 20). The winner will take on either No. 3 Seymour or No. 6 Alton in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 22).

Fourth-seeded Liberty will face No. 5 Licking in the other first round matchup, with the winner playing No. 1 Mansfield in the semifinals.

The Class 3 District 10 girls tournament bracket.