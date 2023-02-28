This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

It is estimated that nearly 200,000 Missourians could lose their health coverage through Medicaid.

Annual renewals will resume beginning April 1 after a freeze was put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The annual renewal is a process the Family Support Division is federally required to complete that verifies if a participant is still eligible for MO HealthNet (Missouri Medicaid) each year.

Before the freeze in 2020, the Family Support Division would send MO HealthNet participants an annual renewal form in the mail around the same time every year to be completed and sent back for continued qualified coverage. During the public health emergency halt, Missouri was required to continue Medicaid coverage for participants, even if their eligibility changed, resulting in renewals not being required for a three-year-long lapse.

As renewals resume in April, not everyone will be required to complete their annual renewal in the same month. Typically, the annual renewal will be required around when the participant’s coverage began.

“The most important thing you can do at this time is making sure the Family Support Division has your current address on file as they will be sending important notices to you by mail,” Anita Kuhn, TCMH controller, said. “It is vital they have your current information and correct address.”

Every MO HealthNet participant will receive a warning letter from the Family Support Division at some point between April 2023 and April 2024 for completion of certification paperwork for continued coverage.

Persons who no longer meet the eligibility requirements to get healthcare through MO HealthNet can visit healthcare.gov or reach the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace call center at 800-318-2596 to see what other options may be available.

The Family Support Division will also check to see if persons qualify for any type of MO HealthNet coverage, including Adult Expansion. If you do qualify for Adult Expansion Coverage, you will get a letter in the mail notifying you of this change.

If your address has changed recently, you can report the change online at mydss.mo.gov, visit your local resource center or call the Family Support Division at 855-373-4636. Making sure your address is up to date with the state for annual renewal form is the first essential step in the process followed by getting the annual renewal form submitted by the date listed on the form to avoid losing Medicaid coverage.