Refusing to agree to a plea bargain that would put him behind bars for 30 years, a Houston murder suspect is headed to trial.

Adam T. Reams, 39, was in Texas County Circuit Court before Judge John Beger to accept a plea or move to trial.

The trial is set for Aug. 14-18. A pre-trial conference will occur July 11.

Reams is already in prison serving time for unrelated crimes — driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021.

In the murder, authorities said Reams stabbed Billy Jack Hayes, 30, multiple times in 2021 at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying dead on the floor in a bedroom with stab wounds to the face, neck and torso, and significant amounts of blood in several locations around the house.

Reams was originally charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse, all felonies.