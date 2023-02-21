A suspect in a June 2021 brutal murder near downtown Houston is to appear in court on Feb. 21 (today)

Adam T. Reams, 39, is already in prison serving time for unrelated crimes — driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021.

A planned hearing for Jan. 23 was delayed. Reams is to appear 1 p.m. Feb. 21 to enter a plea or have the judge set a trial date.

Authorities said Reams stabbed Billy Jack Hayes, 30, multiple times at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying dead on the floor in a bedroom with stab wounds to the face, neck and torso, and significant amounts of blood in several locations around the house.

Reams is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse, all felonies.