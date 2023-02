A Salem man was injured early Wednesday in an accident just south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Justin Dedmon said a northbound 2020 Ford Mustang driven by Gary D. Parks, 57, of Licking, crossed the center line, overcorrected, ran off the right side of U.S. 63 and struck a guard rail.

A passenger, Travis M. Fulton, 49, of Salem, was taken by private vehicle to Phelps Health in Rolla.

The vehicle had extensive damage. Both were wearing seat belts.