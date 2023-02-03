Members of the Houston City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Houston City Hall.
Here is the agenda for the meeting:feb6-1
The City of Houston will begin using a new system to broadcast its council meetings on Monday. A live stream is available for the 6:30 p.m. sessions that are held the first and third Mondays of each month. The address is houstonmo.org/join-us-live. No sign-in or special software is required. Randon Brown, technology director, said all that is needed is a web browser capable of viewing video.