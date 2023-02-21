HHS junior Stone Jackson spots up for a 3-point shot during the second quarter of the Tigers' district tournament loss to Thayer Monday in Houston's New Gym. Jackson sank six treys last week in Houston's win at Dora. Credit: DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Houston High School boys basketball team hosted Thayer on Monday night (Feb. 20) in the first round of the Class 3 District 10 Tournament.

