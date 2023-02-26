This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Plans are progressing for Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the North U.S. 63 chamber fairgrounds in Houston, organizers report.

The event, which is a celebration of all veterans and active duty families in local communities, runs from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20. A picnic lunch will be provided to all veterans and active duty military and families. There will be a veterans fair, flag collection station, color guard, raffles and free gifts.

Sponsorships are being sought. Donations can be made to “American Legion Post 41.” Its address is P.O. Box 505, Houston, Mo., 65483. For any questions, call Bob Joens, commander, at 417-260-5959.