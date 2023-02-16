A Plato boy was injured early Thursday morning in an accident just west of Roby, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The 16-year-old driver was operating a westbound 1998 Toyota Tacoma that ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and caused the vehicle to skid and travel off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree on Highway 32, said Tpr. Jason Sentman.

The boy was taken by private vehicle to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle had extensive damage. The driver was wearing a seat belt.