The Houston Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found Wednesday night.

Police Chief Brad Evans said the department was called at about 9:37 p.m. to the 300 block of West Chestnut Ave. for a reported death.

Upon arrival, officers found Robin Aker, 72, deceased.

Evans said the cause of death has not been classified, and an autopsy will be performed today (Thursday). The next of kin has been notified.

“We are classifying this death as suspicious until such time as the cause of death can be determined,” he said.

Any further information will be released as it becomes available.