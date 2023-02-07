Primrose Casey, 95, of Houston, Mo., passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

She is at peace and has joined the love of her life Jack Casey; her much loved grandchildren, Dina Casey and Brian Casey; her parents, Claude and Helen Seehase and her big brother, Jack Seehase.

Primrose is survived by her three sons and their spouses, County Commissioner John Casey and his wife, Lynda, Patrick Casey and his wife, Marcia and Richard Casey and his wife, Jan; three grandchildren, Shannon Hobson, Sean Casey and Tanya Casey and five great-grandchildren, Morgan, Megan, Casey, Devin and Michael.

Jack and Prim built their homes with love and their own hands – first in West Chicago and then in Bull Shoals before moving to Houston. Primrose was a member of the Houston Community for over 20 years and proud to call the community home.

She was a Breast Cancer survivor and a key participant in one of the first cancer studies searching for a cure. She was involved in many projects and clubs supporting the Cancer Society and Relay for Life, Red Hat Society and the Little Pink Ribbon group.

Primrose was an avid bowler, learned to paint beautiful china, an Auxiliary worker at the hospital and enjoyed working on projects and events for the Farm Bureau.

In 2018, Primrose was recognized by then Lt. Governor Mike Parson with the Senior Service Award and recognized as Women of Tribute by the Missouri Federation of Republican Women.

Primrose was born on Oct. 19, 1927; her life was full of love, laughter, tough times and great times – all these experiences created the wonderful memories she cherished and created with her large family. She was loved, she will be missed and she is at peace.

Per her wishes, no services are to be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Primrose Casey Scholarship Fund c/o the Texas County Farm Bureau or the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

PAID