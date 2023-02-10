This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A search Thursday in southeast Texas County failed to find a man missing since Jan. 28, authorities said.

John P. Dudding | Missouri State Highway Patrol

John Dudding, 58, disappeared and searches of his property south of Highway U have failed to find him.

A group of people — including representatives of the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Cabool Fire Department, Mountain Grove Fire Department, Houston Fire Department and Clear Springs Fire Department — gathered on Varvel Road.

Dudding is described as having gray hair, blue eyes, 5’9” and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to notify law enforcement. The Texas County dispatch line is 417-967-5997.