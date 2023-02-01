Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, is teaming up with FBLA, FCCLA and Art Club Cabool High School students to host a blood drive in honor of former Cabool High School teacher and coach Rance Walls.

“Rance lived and loved big! He wanted the absolute best for this school and community, and he always gave 110 percent to watch them grow,” said Rance’s wife, Elizabeth Walls, the blood drive chairperson. “We as a school and a community have been given the chance to live and love big through the gift of life by becoming a blood donor. Your blood donations stay local and can help someone right here in our community! Your blood donations also help a CHS senior earn a CBCO scholarship to further their education. Come live and love big in honor of Rance!”

The event has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Cabool High School, 720 Peabody Ave.

The Rance Walls Memorial Blood Drive helps Cabool High School earn a scholarship and a chance at a $1,000 grant. The drive is open to the public.

All successful donors will receive a free hoodie, while supplies last.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.