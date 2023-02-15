This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Highway 181 in Cabool will be closed as contractor crews working for the Burlington Northern/Sante Fe railroad make repairs to the railroad crossing.

This railroad crossing is between Main Street and Metrecal Lane.

Weather permitting, work will take place 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, through Thursday, March 9.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route and use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.