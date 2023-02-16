Sales tax revenue in Texas County increased in the first month of the year, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Texas County merchants collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each netted about $108,190, which was an increase on each of $14,074 from the same period a year ago.

A three-eighths sales tax is earmarked for law enforcement needs. It totaled $81,033. Collections began last October.

The county also has collects a “use tax” from out-of-state orders. It resulted in $72,698 for the month. That was up $24,625 from the same month in 2022, an increase of about 51 percent.