Happy February!

February is often known for being a month dedicated to and all about love. But February is not only about Valentines and sweethearts; instead, it can be a month for self-love and self-care, fostering relationships with family and friends and loving others!

For the month of February, all Texas County Library branches are inviting patrons to step outside their comfort zone and come have a “Blind Date with a Book.” Books may be chosen and checked out from our display of wrapped books with only the genre on the label to give you a clue what your book date will be.

The Houston branch is looking for all you book lovers out there that would like to start a reading club or volunteer for our “Friends of the Library” group. Contact me at the Houston branch if you are interested.

Ongoing weekly activities at the Houston branch include Story times with Crafts Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Lego Club Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All branches have gently used books for sale and these proceeds go to help the library purchase new books.

The library website has a new look, so be sure to visit our webpage for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches. We also provide several services, such as copies, faxes, scanning, WiFi and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.