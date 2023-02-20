This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A St. Patrick’s event is planned for Friday, March 17, at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the St. Patty’s Jam on Grand beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The event features music from all decades, multi-genre music and is family friendly. There will be a leprechaun/gnome dress contest. Concessions are available.

The groups are planned: The Reckoning (’80-’90s cover band), Alex Nikiforoff (solo guitarist) and Lifeline (Alternative rock band from Columbia) The DJ is TenorSoul.

To learn more see: www.facebook.com/groups/stpattysjamongrande