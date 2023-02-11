The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation awarded two $1,000 scholarships to area students to assist with their educational costs for the 2023 spring school semester.

Receiving scholarships from the TCMH Healthcare Foundation were Ashton Contreras of Norwood and Logynn Foster of Bucyrus. The recipients were chosen among several applicants by members of the foundation board of directors.

Contreras is a student at Missouri State University in West Plains, and she is pursuing an associate of science degree in nursing. She is employed at TCMH in the EMS department as an ER technician.

Foster has been accepted at Harding University College of Pharmacy in Searcy, Ark., in their Pharm.D. program. She is employed at TCMH Hutcheson Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician.

“Educational scholarships are one of the focus areas of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation,” Jeff Gettys, foundation director, said. He added, “Our board of directors believes in the importance of education for area students that are pursuing training in healthcare-related fields.”

With the recent scholarship awards, the foundation has awarded $138,000 in scholarships to area students since the program began in 2007. It awards educational scholarships for students pursuing additional higher education each spring and fall. This fall, the healthcare foundation will award endowed scholarship funds in addition to the foundation scholarships. The foundation will accept applications for the fall scholarships beginning in April.

“The foundation board of directors recognizes the growing need for healthcare providers in rural America,” Gettys stated. “It is the hope of the foundation that these scholarships will assist in attracting and retaining qualified residents to work in the local healthcare fields.”

The money for these scholarships is raised through the TCMH Healthcare Foundation’s annual golf tournament. It is now accepting sponsorship for this year’s event. Interested individuals and organizations can find out more information on how to get involved by visiting TCMHFoundation.org or by contacting Jeff Gettys at 417-967-1377.