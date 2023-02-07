Members of the Texas County Commission met Jan. 23-27 at the Texas County Administrative Center.

Commissioners:

•Signed approvals for township contracts with Lynch, Sherrill, Roubidoux, Jackson and Ozark townships.

•Approved a 2023 budget on a 2-1 vote. Scott Long and Doyle Heiney (yes); John Casey (no).

•Reviewed documents related to a lawsuit against the county that alleges mistreatment in the Texas County Jail under a former administration. Marissa Reams is the plaintiff. The case was originally filed in Texas County Circuit Court, but has seen been moved to federal court.

•Met with Stace Holland, Texas County Memorial Hospital CEO, and approved an addendum to a professional services agreement between the county and the institution.

•Approved additions and abatements to the tax rolls presented by the county assessor.

•Heard a presentation from the collector-treasurer on taxpayers requesting waiving tax penalties.

•Met with the public administrator about her deputy clerk’s hours and benefits.

•Heard from Coroner Marie Lasater inquiring whether her request was approved for a deputy coroner.

•Received a release from light duty for Laura Spurlin from her doctor. She will return to work on Feb. 6.

•Heard from Sherrill Township citizens about the condition of Shafer Road.

•Reviewed correspondence concerning U.S. Forest Service work near Corn Creek.

•Received an update from Kevin Crider of University Extension on a project to eliminate feral hogs.

•Met with Alex Roberts concerning changes to the information technology service.

•Attended a mediation hearing concerning the closing of Sand Springs Drive.