Three players from the 2022 Houston High School football team earned Academic All-State recognition: Senior Casey Merckling and juniors Kayden Crawford and junior Wyatt Hughes.

Nominations must meet the following criteria:

1. Player must be nominated by their head coach, who must be a current member of the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

2. Player must be a starter on offense or defense, or be a punter or a kicker in 70% of games.

3. Player must be sophomore, junior or senior.

Nominations must also meet two of the next three criteria:

1. Player must score a 25 or higher on ACT or 1,200 on the SAT.

2. Player must have a 3.5 GPA or higher (non-weighted).

3. Player must rank in top 20% of his or her class (GPA and class rank will be determined by the GPA and class rank at the start of that year).