Tony Dean Cross was born Sept. 18, 1952, at Oscar, Mo., to Ray and Pearl (Williams) Cross. He passed away at his home in Summersville, Mo., on Feb. 4, 2023, at the age of 70.

Tony grew up in the Houston area where he attended Houston schools. Following high school he faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged on Dec. 17, 1971. He received the National Defense Service Medal.

Tony had a great love for old cars and trucks and enjoyed attending car shows. He also enjoyed fishing and always kept his house and yard looking perfect. Often you would drive by and find him sitting in the garage visiting with friends and neighbors or just watching the traffic go by.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Pearl Cross; brothers, Jimmy and Ronnie and sisters, Judy and Beverly.

Tony is survived by his sons, Jimmy of Springfield, Tony and wife Stephanie of Marshfield; grandson Kody of Springfield, granddaughter, Kristan of West Plains, granddaughter, Emily of Marshfield, great-granddaughter, Willow of West Plains; brothers, Carl and wife Carolyn, Travis and Terry all of Houston; sister, Kathy Hutsell and husband David of Bucyrus as well as several nieces, nephews other family members and friends.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Bradford Funeral Home with Rev. Brandon Brawley officiating. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home. Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

