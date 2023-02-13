The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Monica D. Underwood, 32, of 19530 Highway 32 in Licking, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Feb. 2.

•Sheila R. Winchester, 52, of 11163 Wye City Road in Success, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Feb. 2.

•Gail A. Bloomer, 62, of 12255 Business 60 in Cabool, was issued citations for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Jan. 23 and Feb. 1.

•Adam L. Bashor, 38, of 12255 Business 60 in Cabool, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Feb. 1.

•Deborah A. Cota, 59, of 101 Ozark Terrace in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly swiping Valero clothing valued at $100 from a dryer in a Laundromat on Grand Avenue on Jan. 23.

•Bruce D. Holden, 66, of 16464 Forrest Drive in Houston, was cited for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop on Feb. 7.

•Ray C. Fields, 57, of 111 Ozark Terrace in Houston, was arrested Feb. 4 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest after observing Fields walking through Chestnut Terrace. He was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.

•Clarence L. Hall, 31, of 7525 Brown Hill Road in Houston, was arrested Feb. 10 for having three active Texas County warrants – two for a felony charge of driving while revoked and another for felony charges of resisting arrest by fleeing and driving while revoked.

An officer made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle Hall was a passenger in on Feb. 10. He was taken to the Texas County Jail. Bonds on two of the warrants were set at $200,000, while bond on the third was set at $500,000.