U.S. 63 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

The bridges over Arthur and Bender Creeks is located north of Highway E, which is commonly known as “Twin Bridges.”

Weather permitting, work will occur 7 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Thursday, Feb. 23.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.