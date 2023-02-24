This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

U.S. 63 north of Houston will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance next week.

The bridges over Arthur and Bender Creeks are located north of Highway E, known as Twin Bridges.

Weather permitting, work will occur 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 3.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area, where work began this week.