The National Weather Service said today there will be decreasing clouds and warmer weather with highs in the middle- to upper-50s and overnight lows in the middle- to upper-30s.

Multiple rounds of rain will be possible in the coming week, with the best chances late Tuesday through Wednesday. Accumulations will range from 0.75 to 1.75 inches.