This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for south-central Missouri, including Texas County.

It says 1-2 inches of rainfall are likely. There will be localized amounts of up to 3 inches south of U.S. 60. It noted that flooding of low water crossings, creeks and streams will occur in portions of the watch area.

The highest potential for flooding is south of I-44.