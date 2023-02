The National Weather Service said strong winds gusting to 45-60 mph are expected Tuesday.

There is potential for a few 60-70 mph gusts, but confidence in this is limited, it said.

Widespread rainfall is expected starting late Monday night and continuing through the day on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts around 0.25 to 0.75 inches are forecast. Flooding is not anticipated due to the lighter rain amounts and quick-moving nature of this weather system.