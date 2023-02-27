The National Weather Service says a wind advisory continues this morning for the region,
Gusty southwest winds will continue through late morning. Expect non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 40-45 mph, with localized higher gusts up to 50 mph, it said.
Click here to read our print edition online!
The National Weather Service says a wind advisory continues this morning for the region,
Gusty southwest winds will continue through late morning. Expect non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 40-45 mph, with localized higher gusts up to 50 mph, it said.