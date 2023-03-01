This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch Thursday night into Friday.

It said a widespread area, including Texas County, will receive 1-3 inches of rainfall. The highest amounts are expected south of Interstate 44.

The National Weather said there is a 40 percent chance of flooding areas across far southern Missouri.

This will impact low water crossings with rises in area creeks and rivers expected.