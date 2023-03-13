The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 71-year-old Vandalia woman came to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 17 to report theft.

The woman told a deputy she had been in a relationship with a 38-year-old Houston man who had deceived her into believing they would be together until she “took her last breath,” and had stolen numerous vehicles and other items with a total value of $39,601.

Investigation is ongoing.

•A 51-year-old Cabool man reported on March 1 that a neighbor of his Sargent Road residence had cut down several trees on his property without permission to build a cabin.

After observing the scene, an investigating deputy told the man to have a survey done to make sure where the property line was, and then to contact with department if the results showed that the downed trees had for sure been on his property.

•A 63-year-old Cabool woman reported property damage and assault on Jan. 18.

The woman told a deputy she had gone to a 58-year-old man’s Colburn Road residence to get a part for a truck that she had left while living there, but the man had yelled at her and grabbed a shotgun. The woman said that when she began to leave, the man hit her vehicle with the gun, several times, leaving dents.

She also said the man hit her in the back of the head when she was getting into her vehicle.

The deputy contacted the man, and he said the woman had appeared to be on meth and had threatened to kill him. He said the woman struck him on the face and rutted up his yard and slung gravel on him as she left.

The deputy went to the man’s residence and observed ruts in the yard. The man showed the officer his shotgun, and a computer check revealed he had multiple prior felony convictions and had the rifle illegally.

A report was sent to the county prosecutor.

•Casey J. Martin, 30, of 194 Cherry Drive in Raymondville, was arrested Feb. 23 for having 13 active felony warrants, including three each from Texas, Camden and Pulaski counties, along with one from Laclede County, one from Cole County, one from the state of Missouri and one from the City of Houston.

A deputy who knew of the warrants made the arrest at a Highway B residence after being advised that Martin was there. She was taken to the Texas County Jail.