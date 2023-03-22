Two dates are offered for the workshop.

The West Plains Council on the Arts will host Missouri Star house number barn quilt workshops on Tuesday, April 11, and Thursday, April 13.

Local artist Tara Shahan will conduct the workshops from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Trillium Trust offices, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains. The cost is $40; all supplies are included.

The artwork will be painted on plywood with exterior paint. The size is about 14 x 22 inches. A variety of colors are available. It will display a house number and name.

About the instructor: Shahan was raised in a small town in the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio until about the age of 12. Her upbringing included being a member in the Patchworkers 4-H club, where most of her projects consisted of food, sewing and crafts taught by her mother, a 4-H leader. Shahan won ribbons for her work at local and state fairs, including an award for Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair. Shahan now lives in West Plains.

“For the most part I have created things for my own home but now have decided to share those things that I create and cherish so much,” says Shahan. “My passion is for what they are calling these days – rustic, primitive and farmhouse. Most of my items have been upcycled from a vintage piece or made from a common household item. This is what inspires me. Of course, I love frequenting vintage re-sale shops and antique stores for my inspirations, so most items that I make are pre-loved and show wear. DIY is a way of life in the Midwest. Thou art blessed who ‘rescues’ unwanted items.”

Space is limited. To reserve a spot, call Paul at 417-293-2325.