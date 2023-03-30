This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at First Christian Church on East Highway 17 in Houston.

Donors provide blood for patients at Texas County Memorial Hospital, as well as over 40 other healthcare facilities across the Ozarks.

Successful donors will receive a voucher redeemable for two free tickets, valued up to $74, to one of these attractions, The Discovery Center, Springfield; The Scott Family Amazeum, Bentonville, Ark., and Beyond the Lens!, Branson.

To schedule an appointment, go to https://www.cbco.org/spring-fun