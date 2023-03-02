This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Licking High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students are hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will collect blood donations at the junior high gym, 313 S. Main.

The Licking High School event helps the school earn a scholarship and a chance at a $1,000 grant. District staff, students and community members are invited to donate.

Texas County Memorial Hospital and 43 other hospitals in 40 different counties are served by the CBCO. Approximately 200 units of blood are needed each day. TCMH uses approximately 400 units of blood each year.

Eligible donors can be anyone 16 years old (requires parental consent for first-time donors) or older who weighs at least 110 pounds and has not been given blood in the last 56 days. All donors must provide identification when registering to donate.

Donors will receive an exclusive blood drive quarter zip pullover, while supplies last.

Appointments are not required, however strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment call CBCO at 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.