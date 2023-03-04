A Cabool man faces felony charges after a Cabool Police Department investigation following a motor vehicle accident Jan. 20.

Brandin A. Stark, 37, of the 900 block of Chestnut Avenue in Cabool, was charged with felonies of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony and leaving the scene of an accident – property damage exceeding $1,000, along with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated on Feb. 28.

At about 1:20 p.m., a Cabool officer was advised that a black Toyota Tundra pickup had struck the guardrail in front of the River Rock Redi Mix plant and left the scene traveling south on Highway 181. The officer responded to the location and observed about 40 feet of damaged railing.

Witnesses at the scene had found a cell phone with an image of Stark on the lock screen. A man there reportedly told the officer he recognized Stark and that he knew him from prior dealings.

The officer reported that he also knew Stark from previous encounters and knew he drove a black Tundra and that he had relatives living just south of Cabool city limits.

A pair of officers went to the relatives’ house and observed a black Tundra pull out of the driveway. After an officer got behind Stark’s truck in his patrol vehicle, it stopped in another private drive and Stark reportedly jumped out and fled on foot.

Two officers apprehended him a short time later and he was taken to the Cabool Police Department.

Stark agreed to a breath test, and was determined to be legally intoxicated.

Missouri Department of Transportation representatives inspected the guardrail and estimated the cost of repair at more than $5,000.

Stark’s bond on the charges is set at $500,000.