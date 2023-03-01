A Cabool woman is charged with three felonies after a Houston Police Department investigation related to theft at Walmart on Feb. 25.

Samantha L. Burleson, 44, of the 600 block of Cedar Street in Cabool, is charged with second-degree burglary, stealing – fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years and driving while suspended.

A Houston officer was dispatched at about 11:40 a.m. regarding a report of stealing at Walmart. The officer reported making contact with a store representative who said Burleson was observed attempting to leave through the front entrance with a cart full of merchandise. The representative reportedly told the officer that when asked if she had a receipt for the goods, Burleson said she didn’t and then left in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

The officer observed store surveillance video and saw Burleson placing items in a cart and then trying to leave before being stopped by the representative. She was also reportedly seen getting into the Equinox.

A computer check revealed that Burleson’s license was suspended, and that she had been convicted of driving while suspended in May 2016, December 2017 and February 2018. She had been banned from Walmart since June 2017.

The total value of items swiped by Burleson was $613.51. She is held in the Texas County Jail on $150,000 bond.