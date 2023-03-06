Voters across the county will go to polls on Tuesday, April 4.

Here’s a look at races and issues that appear on the ballot:

•Texas County Memorial Hospital board of trustees, five-year term, vote for one: Ross K. Richardson, George Sholtz and Jerri Sue Crump. Jay Loveland did not seek re-election.

•Texas County Health Department board, four-year term, vote for two: Edward “Ed” Williamson, Jim Hagler and George Sholtz. Williamson and Hagler are the incumbents.

•County-wide 3 percent sales tax on commercial marijuana sales.

•City of Houston 3 percent sales tax on commercial marijuana sales.

•City of Houston: Mayor, Willy Walker (incumbent), Victoria Castleman Narancich and Glen D. McKinney, two-year term; Ward I alderman, Sam Kelley (incumbent) and Fred Stottlemyre; Ward III, Angie K. Gettys (incumbent) and David Higgins. (Council posts are all two-year terms). Timothy Ceplina is unopposed for Ward II.

•City of Cabool: Alderman Ward I, Brad Roberts; and Alderman Ward II, John Mark Hale. (two-year terms)

•City of Licking: Mayor, Keith Cantrell; Ward I, Danny Wade; and Ward II, Erin McConnell.

•Raymondville: A ballot issue would impose a 1 percent sales tax on retail sales. Earleen Holder and Donald Ray Barton Jr. appear on the ballot for two-year terms as a village trustee. (There are three slots to fill).

•Cabool School Board: Six persons are seeking three, three-year positions. They are: Sheila Long, Michael Anthony McCall, James R. Brennan, Eleanor Wagner, Ethan Knapp and Dustin Davis.

•Licking School Board: Four persons are on the ballot for three positions. They are: Alan Quick, Colton Lewis, Caiti Barry and Debbie Cook.

•Summersville School Board: Seeking three, three-year positions are: Max Racicot, Priscilla Bradshaw, Michael Conner and Nathan Cooper.

•Houston School Board. There are four seeking three, three-year positions. They are: Darrin Paul Ice, Marty Merckling, Dustin Hartman and Tressie Neugebauer.

•Raymondville School Board. One person filed, Anthony “Tony” Goetz. There are three positions to fill.

TOWNSHIPS

Some chose not to hold elections because the number of candidates matched the number of positions open.

Burdine Township: Ed Jarrett, Mike Knapp, Ethan A. Knapp and Norman Nevill are seeking two, two-year board positions.

Lynch Township: The names of Mary Ellen Higashi and Lee Kern are the ballot for a two-year term as trustee/treasurer.

Pierce Township: Bradley Belt and Stephen Rohrer are seeking a two-year term as treasurer. Brittany Clinton and Shawn Argabright are on the ballot for a two-year term as clerk. Seeking two, two-year terms as board members are: Hank Hustus, Troy Bradford, Jeff Malam and Stephanie Beltz-Price.

Roubidoux Township: No one filed for treasurer-trustee, clerk and two board posts.

Sargent Township: No one filed for treasurer-trustee, clerk and two board posts.

Sherrill Township: Three persons are seeking two, two-year board member positions: E. Leroy Lane, Mark Robertson and Rodney Sullins.