Carol Jeanette (McKinney) Terrill passed away at the age of 73 at Medical City Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 17, 2023. Carol was born in Tyrone, Mo., on Jan. 19, 1950, to Ted and Bertha (Smith) McKinney.

Carol is survived by her two daughters and their husbands: Cindy and Brian Jones, Regina and Chad Carlson; grandchildren, Mariah, Derrik, Chasta, Courtney and Sabrina. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Jaiden, Riley, Zelena, Olivia, Finley, Teagan and Korbyn. She is also survived by her sister, Jewell McKinney; brother-in-law, Ralph Garrett; sister-in-law, Cleta McKinney; and her many nephews and nieces. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Bertha McKinney; her soulmate, Dean Shemwell; sisters, Dorothy Henry, Wilma Douglas, Betty Goodman and Gladys Garrett; brothers, Herbert McKinney, Walter McKinney, Jackie McKinney and Kenny McKinney.

Carol loved to be around her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She enjoyed traveling with her family, making new memories and telling stories about her childhood. She was loved by many, her laugh and life will never be forgotten.

Carol requested to be cremated and her interment services will be held at a later date.

