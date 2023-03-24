Charles “Robbie” McGuire, age 51, son of Charlie and Zelma (Swind) McGuire was born Nov. 10, 1971, in Houston, Mo. He passed away March 18, 2023, at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Robbie was preceded in death by his mother, Zelma; sister, Cynthia; nephew, Eric; and great- nephew, Charles.

He is survived by his father, Charlie of Raymondville; his wife, Emily of Raymondville; three sons, Lucas and Emily of Laquey, JD and Isobel of Raymondville, and Robert and Mia of Raymondville; one daughter, Angelina of Raymondville; one granddaughter, Aurora of Raymondville; one brother, Clay and Laurie of Licking; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; as well as many other family, friends, and loved ones.

Robbie grew up in the Raymondville area and graduated from Licking High School. He joined the Army Reserves in 1990.

He married Emily on Oct. 20, 2004. They have three sons and one daughter.

Robbie loved all sports. Basketball was his favorite. He and his team won a 2A State Championship when he played at Licking. He also ran track all four years of high school. When his children came along, he instilled a love of sports in them. He would always proudly volunteer to coach or help in any way he could.

Robbie enjoyed everything outdoors. He loved camping with his children, sitting around a bonfire soaking up nature, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved his family greatly and enjoyed spoiling his granddaughter.

He was very proud of his children. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, friend and coach. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

