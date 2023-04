This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Texas County clerk’s office will be open 8 a.m. until noon Saturday to accommodate absentee balloting for Tuesday’s election.

There has not been much interest in balloting.

By mid-afternoon Friday, there had been 89 registered voters appear in person on the third floor of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston. Another 123 had voted by mail.