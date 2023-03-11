This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department has issued an “Endangered Person Advisory” for a missing person that occurred at Route 2, Box 2627, Seymour, at 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Missing is Hailey Marie Terrill, a white female, age 13. She is a white female, age 13, height 5’3”, 116 pounds, blonde hair, brown eyes, fair complexion, with a scar on her leg or ankle, wearing a camouflage jacket, gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be: Jasmine Terrill-Fleetwood, a white female, age 38, height 5’1”, 157 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion, with unknown clothing description.

The girl was last seen getting off of the school bus at the address in Douglas County. She was seen getting into her brother’s vehicle and is believed to now be hitchhiking in the Springfield area with her non-custodial mother.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at 417- 683-1020.