Members of the Texas County Commission met March 22-23 at the Texas County Administrative Center.

Commissioners:

•Called Great Rivers Engineering about an application for MoDOT emergency funds for a bridge over the Big Piney River at Baptist Camp Access.

•Reached out to its attorney concerning a settlement in a federal lawsuit involving the Texas County Jail under another administration.

•Discussed with Sheriff Scott Lindsey: jail cost bills, a meeting at the state prison and collecting board bill payments.

•Received updates on water pressure issues and a bid for new water heaters.

•Heard from citizens from Roubidoux Township who had questions on township road specifications and Hartzog Drive.

•Visited with Jack Garvey, an attorney in an opioid settlement, concerning settlements and uses for county funds received.

•Met with Don Kern, who requested information from the commission.

•Called its attorney concerning banking and water pressure issues.

•Visited with Grant Wilson of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office and received updates and discussed Slabspring Drive.