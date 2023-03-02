Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater answered 24 calls in February 2023.

In the community, there were 21 natural deaths, including cancer (7), heart disease (3), age-related (3), hemorrhage (2), stroke (2), heart attack (1), diabetic ketoacidosis (1), congenital disease (1) and sepsis (1).

MARIE LASATER

There were three accidental deaths. The causes were: fall from height, motor vehicle accident and drug overdose.

This month there were two autopsies performed by Dr. Ransom Ellis of Southwest Missouri Forensics.

Lasater attended the American Association of Forensic Scientists conference Feb. 12-17 in Orlando, where she presented two papers.