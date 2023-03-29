A Plato man faces two felony charges after Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident involving a gun, a knife and a woman on March 24.

Dominic Rogers, 21, is charged with third-degree domestic assault and receiving stolen property.

A deputy reported being dispatched at about 6 p.m. regarding a domestic disturbance at a Taylor Lane residence after a woman reported that a man – Rogers – had shown up with a gun and a switchblade knife.

A woman there told the officer that Rogers had removed a gun and knife from his person and thrown them on a couch, hitting a cat, according to a report. The woman also said Rogers had grabbed her multiple times and had thrown around some patio furniture.

She also reportedly told the officer she had hidden both weapons from Rogers when the chance arose.

Investigation revealed that the gun had been swiped from a Laclede County man. The deputy reported recovering it from a dresser in a garage at the residence.

Rogers was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $150,000.