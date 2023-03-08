Sales tax revenue in Texas County continues to run ahead of 2022, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

County merchants collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $109,074 for the month, up $12,972 each from the same period a year ago. For the year, collections in the first two months of the year total $231,339, up $27,046 or about 13.2 percent.

A three-eighths cent law enforcement sales tax netted $69,390 for the month. It began in October 2022.

Sales tax collections on out-of-state orders totaled $42,756. That was down $12,540 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $115,453 has been collected. That’s up $12,086 from a year ago— or 11. 7 percent from 2022.